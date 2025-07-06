Luis Severino News: Labors again Saturday

Severino (2-10) took the loss Saturday against the Giants, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

It's the fifth straight loss for Severino, and in the last three of those starts he's surrendered 17 earned runs, including five homers. The veteran right-hander has given up three runs or fewer in 10 of his 19 outings this season, but he's also allowed five-plus runs eight times. He has a 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 73:36 K:BB across 108.2 innings and lines up to take the mound next weekend versus the Blue Jays.