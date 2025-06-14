Luis Severino News: Stingy in second win

Severino (2-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 7.2 innings in a 6-4 victory over the Royals. He struck out only one.

The veteran righty gave up an RBI double to Salvador Perez in the first inning but shut down Kansas City from there, coaxing plenty of weak contact to compensate for the fact that he managed only one swinging strike all night among his 104 pitches (62 total strikes). It was an encouraging bounce-back effort from Severino after he's been tagged for 14 runs (13 earned) in 11.1 innings over his prior two starts, and he'll take a 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 61:29 K:BB through 90.2 frames on the season into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Astros.