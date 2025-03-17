Luis Vazquez Injury: Doing fine after hit-by-pitch
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Vazquez is expected to be fine after exiting Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Vazquez looked to be in ample pain after being struck by a pitch in the seventh inning, but it doesn't sound like he will need any testing. The infielder is projected to open the season at Triple-A Norfolk.
