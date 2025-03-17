Luis Vazquez Injury: Pulled after HBP

Vazquez was lifted from Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Red Sox in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vazquez immediately went to the ground in pain after being struck by a wayward Luis Guerrero offering and eventually walked off the field. He could be sent for testing on the elbow as the Orioles look to assess whether he's dealing with any structural damage.