Luis Vazquez News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Vazquez on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Vazquez was optioned in a corresponding move with Dylan Carlson getting recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Tuesday night's game. Vazquez appeared in three games after getting selected from Triple-A Norfolk on July 10, but was not able to reach base in his limited four plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now