Luke Jackson News: Becomes free agent
The Rangers released Jackson on Friday.
Jackson was DFA'd by Texas on Wednesday and wasn't claimed off waivers. He's now free to explore an opportunity elsewhere. Jackson was an impactful fantasy asset early this season when he saved eight games over the first month of the campaign, but he eventually lost the closer role in Texas and struggled in his final seven outings with the club, allowing seven runs (six earned) over 7.2 innings.
Luke Jackson
Free Agent
