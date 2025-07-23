Luke Jackson News: DFA'd by Texas

The Rangers designated Jackson for assignment Wednesday.

Jackson still leads the Rangers with nine saves this season, but he has posted an uninspiring 4.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 24:19 K:BB over 35 innings. The right-hander is under contract at a manageable $1.5 million salary, so he could attract some interest via trade or waivers. Even if he quickly finds a home in a new organization, Jackson is unlikely to earn usage in high-leverage spots out of the bullpen, at least not right away.