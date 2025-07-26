Luke Jackson News: Lands in Detroit

Jackson signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jackson was cut loose by the Rangers on Friday after posting a 4.11 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 35 innings with the club. It didn't take very long for the 33-year-old righty to find his next gig, however, and he'll likely begin his tenure with Detroit as a middle reliever for the major-league team.