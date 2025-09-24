Keaschall suffered the injury while stealing second base in the second inning of Tuesday's game against the Rangers. He'll see a specialist next week to evaluate the severity of the sprain, but Martin relays that surgery is on the table. Keaschall burst onto the scene following his major-league debut April 18 but was out of action for just over three months due to a fractured right forearm. He'll end the 2025 season with a .302\/.382\/.445 slash line with 14 steals, 25 runs, 14 doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI over 207 plate appearances.