Luke Keaschall Injury: Poised for rehab assignment

Keaschall (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Keaschall is finally ready to play in games again after suffering a fractured right ulna bone back in late April. Given the long absence, Keaschall's rehab assignment could be fairly lengthy. The rookie went 7-for-19 with three doubles and five steals in his first seven big-league games prior to suffering the injury.