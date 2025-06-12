Luke Raley Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Raley (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

A right oblique strain has kept Raley sidelined since the end of April. After nearly a month and a half of recovery, the 30-year-old slugger has been cleared to return to a competitive environment. The Mariners haven't yet specified how long his rehab assignment will be, but he figures to have a good chance to return as Seattle's primary right fielder before the end of June.