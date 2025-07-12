Luke Raley News: Hits three-run homer

Raley went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers.

Raley launched his first home run since June 23 on Saturday, a big three-run homer that busted the game open in the third inning. With one game to go before the All-Star break, the 30-year-old is up to four home runs and 17 RBI on the year, and he is slashing .230/.347/.373 in 151 plate appearances.