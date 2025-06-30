Luke Raley News: Idle against RHP on Monday

Raley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Raley has gotten on base at a .364 clip and has provided three extra-base hits in eight games since returning from the injured list, but he'll nonetheless hit the bench for the second time in the Mariners' last five matchups with a right-handed pitcher (Michael Wacha). Raley still looks to be in good position to hold down a strong-side platoon role for the long haul, but he'll give way at first base Monday to Donovan Solano, who has made it difficult on the Mariners to take his bat out of the lineup. Since June 8, Solano has hit safely in 11 of 14 games while slashing .413/.449/.630 overall.