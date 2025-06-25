MacKenzie Gore News: Drops pitchers' duel

Gore (3-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Gore was sharp, holding San Diego to a lone second-inning run, though the Nats couldn't generate any support against Nick Pivetta in an eventual 1-0 defeat. It's the third straight loss for Gore, who's failed to strike out more than six batters in any of his last four outings. His ERA stands at 3.09 through 17 starts (99 innings) this season with a 1.20 WHIP and 129 strikeouts, still good for the second most in the majors. Gore is currently scheduled to face the Tigers at home in his next outing.