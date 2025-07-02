MacKenzie Gore News: Lacks command in no-decision

Gore did not factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings.

Gore battled through command issues, throwing just 65 of 111 pitches for strikes while recording a season-low two punchouts. Despite not having his best stuff, the southpaw has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of 18 starts this season and has completed at least five innings in all but one. He'll take a 3.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 131:34 K:BB across 104.1 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.