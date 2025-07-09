MacKenzie Gore News: Seven Ks in six strong innings

Gore (4-8) earned the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, giving up one run on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out seven.

The seven punchouts were Gore's most since his June 4 start. Wednesday also marked the sixth instance out of 19 outings where the 26-year-old southpaw fired at least six frames while yielding one run or fewer, and he's now gone at least five innings in nine consecutive appearances. Gore sports a 3.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 138:35 K:BB over 110.1 innings, which helped him garner his first career All-Star selection in 2025.