Maikel Garcia News: Four hits in twin bill
Garcia went 4-for-7 with a home run, two triples, one walk, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.
Garcia had last hit a homer June 18 versus the Rangers, which was coincidentally the date of his last triple as well. During the 29-game homer drought, he hit a meager .225 and slugged just .297 while adding four stolen bases on six attempts. The infielder has maintained a starting role at third base despite the recent mediocre performance. He's now slashing .296/.351/.461 with nine homers, 43 RBI, 46 runs scored, 19 stolen bases, 26 doubles and five triples through 103 contests.
