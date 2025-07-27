Menu
Maikel Garcia News: Stays hot at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an RBI groundout during Sunday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

After going 4-for-7 with two triples and a homer in Saturday's doubleheader, Garcia launched another home run Sunday, taking David Festa yard in the fifth inning. In his last 15 games, Garcia is 15-for-58 (.259) with 11 runs scored and a 4:6 BB:K. He has a .754 OPS on the season.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
