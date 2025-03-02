Manny Machado Injury: Likely back Tuesday
Machado (back) is expected to play in one of Tuesday's split-squad games, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The veteran third baseman was scratched from the lineup Friday due to back tightness, but it appears he'll require only a few days off before returning to action. Barring an aggravation of the injury, Machado shouldn't have an issue being ready for the start of the season.
