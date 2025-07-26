Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Scheduled for TJ surgery
Rodriguez (forearm) will undergo Tommy John surgery Aug. 8, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rodriguez initially landed on the injured list in mid-June with a forearm strain. However, he suffered a setback in mid-July that caused him to move to the 60-day IL, and he'll now officially miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The timing of the 28-year-old's procedure also gives him little hope of pitching in 2026, leaving spring 2027 as his likely return date.
