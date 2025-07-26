Manuel Rodriguez Injury: TJ surgery not a certainty

Rodriguez will have right elbow surgery Aug. 8 to address a flexor tendon repair, and his UCL will be evaluated during the surgery to determine if any additional procedures are needed, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

An earlier report indicated Rodriguez will need Tommy John surgery, and while that remains a possibility, the full extent of the reliever's procedure won't be determined until the flexor tendon repair takes place. While Rodriguez is almost certain to miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign regardless, he could pitch in 2026 if Tommy John surgery is not needed. If Rodriguez is indeed done for the current campaign, he'll finish with a 2.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 30.1 innings spanning 31 appearances while notching 12 holds.