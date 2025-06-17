Marcell Ozuna News: Drives in three runs

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Ozuna delivered a clutch, bases-clearing double in the eighth inning to knot the game up at 4-4. He produced six RBI through his first 10 games this month but has since driven in eight runs in four games. Ozuna has produced two multi-hit efforts over his last 13 contests and now owns a .257/.389/.427 slash line through 298 plate appearances.