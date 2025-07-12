Marcell Ozuna News: Swats solo homer Saturday

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-6 victory versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Ozuna belted a 422-foot shot to left-center field in the second inning to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead. The veteran slugger may be working his way out of a prolonged power slump -- he's gone deep twice in his past three contests following a 21-game stretch with no home runs. Ozuna has had a pretty down year by his recent standards, posting a .761 OPS through 89 contests after registering an OPS above .900 each of the previous two campaigns.