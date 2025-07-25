Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer Injury: On IL with wrist sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 25, 2025 at 12:00pm

The Red Sox placed Mayer on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 24, due to a sprained right wrist, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Mayer underwent an MRI on his wrist Thursday, and the evaluation determined he's dealing with a sprain. He'll require a stint on the injured list, opening up a spot on the 26-man roster for David Hamilton. Hamilton, Romy Gonzalez and Ceddanne Rafaela are the likeliest candidates to fill in for Mayer at second base.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now