Marcus Semien News: Leaves yard Tuesday

Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Semien's lone hit of the night proved to be a big one, as his sixth inning solo blast pushed the Rangers ahead of the Athletics for good Tuesday night. It was Semien's first hit since coming back from the All-Star break and his sixth home run since June 30. For the season, the 34-year-old is slashing .230/.309/.370 with 13 homers, 50 RBI, 49 runs, eight steals and a 42:80 BB:K in 421 plate appearances.