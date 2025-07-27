Marcus Semien News: Reaches 10-steal mark
Semien went 0-for-5 with a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Atlanta.
Semien reached base on a fielder's choice and stole second before coming around to score on Wyatt Langford's three-run double in the first inning. This was Semien's 10th steal of the campaign, and he's logged three of them over his last six games despite going 2-for-22 at the plate in that span. He continues to struggle with consistency, slashing .223/.303/.358 on the year while adding 13 home runs, 52 RBI, 51 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple through 105 games.
