Marcus Stroman Injury: Coming off IL on Sunday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stroman (knee) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale versus the Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stroman has been on the shelf since April 12 due to left knee inflammation, and while he has struggled during his rehab assignment, the Yankees will have a spot available for him in the rotation after Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) was placed on the 15-day IL last week. Over his three minor-league rehab outings, Stroman was roughed up to the tune of a 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings. He maxed out at 3.2 innings and 65 pitches over those three starts, so Stroman will likely be under a light workload restriction Sunday. Given his struggles during his rehab assignment and his underwhelming numbers with the Yankees overall since signing with the team in free agency in January 2024, Stroman won't make for a reliable streaming option against the Athletics.