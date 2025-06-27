Marcus Stroman Injury: Set to start Sunday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Fridays' 3-0 win over the Athletics' that Stroman (knee) will come off the 15-day injured list and start in Sunday's series finale, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stroman has been sidelined since April 12 due to left knee inflammation, and while he has struggled during his rehab assignment, his call-up is out of necessity after Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) was placed on the 15-day IL this past Sunday. Stroman coughed up 12 runs over 9.1 major-league innings prior to landing on the IL, and his efforts in the minors haven't been much better, where he has allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits and five walks while striking out nine across 10.1 innings.