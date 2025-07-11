Marcus Stroman News: Decent results in no-decision

Stroman took a no-decision Thursday against the Mariners, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Just one of Stroman's hits allowed traveled for extra bases, and he was able to build up to 90 pitches in his third start since being reinstated from the injured list. Additionally, the veteran right-hander has tossed five frames in all three of these outings after being unable to complete five innings in any of his first three appearances in 2025. Stroman still has work to do in order to enhance his 6.66 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB through his first 24.1 innings of the campaign, and he'll likely remain in New York's post-All-Star break rotation now that Clarke Schmidt's (elbow) season is over.