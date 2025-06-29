Marcus Stroman News: Grabs win in return

Stroman (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the A's, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

Stroman was sharp in his return from a two-and-a-half-month stint on the IL. The right-hander blanked the A's through four innings before ultimately allowing a lone run on a Willie MacIver solo homer in the fifth. It's certainly an encouraging sign for Stroman and the Yankees, after he struggled to an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts (9.1 innings) this year. Stroman is currently lined up to face the Mets on the road in his next outing.