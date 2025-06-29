Marcus Stroman News: Reinstated ahead of start

The Yankees activated Stroman (knee) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.

For the first time since April 11, Stroman will be taking the hill for the Yankees after an inflamed left knee kept him on the shelf for more than two and a half months. According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, Stroman said that his knee pain stemmed from a torn ACL suffered a decade earlier, and the right-hander could continue to require treatment in between starts to handle the rigors of the long season. After the extended down time, Stroman didn't look especially sharp during his three-start rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset, as he turned in a 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 10.1 innings. Stroman built up to 65 pitches in his final start with Somerset and could be operating with a light workload restriction in his return to the Yankees rotation Sunday.