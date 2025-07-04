Marcus Stroman News: Season-high four Ks in no-decision

Stroman didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Although Stroman allowed a season-high seven hits, he was able to stretch out to 81 pitches in his second start off the injured list. Additionally, the veteran right-hander set a season high in strikeouts while producing nine whiffs. The Yankees will likely need him to stay in their rotation going forward due to Clarke Schmidt (forearm) going on the injured list Friday. Stroman will look to improve on a 7.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB over 19.1 frames his next time out at home versus the Mariners, who are averaging 5.2 runs per game over their last 21 contests.