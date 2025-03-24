Mark Leiter News: Sharp in spring return

Leiter (back) struck out the side in his lone inning of relief in Saturday's 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies.

Leiter made his first appearance since March 6 after a back injury resulted in the Yankees keeping him off the pitching schedule for more than two weeks. The right-hander erased any concern about his health by tossing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes while inducing four swings and misses. He'll likely be ticketed for a middle-relief role with the Yankees to open the season.