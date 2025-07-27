Mark Vientos News: Heading to bench Sunday

Vientos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Vientos went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over San Francisco to extend his hit streak to six games, but he's not in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. Starling Marte will bat sixth as the designated hitter against Giants lefty Matt Gage, who is serving as an opener ahead of righty Carson Seymour.