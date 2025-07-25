Mark Vientos News: Not in lineup Friday
Vientos isn't in the starting lineup Friday versus San Francisco.
Vientos isn't starting for the first time in the campaign's second half. Since the All-Star break, he's logged starts at DH, third base and first base and has batted .238 over six games. With Vientos out of the lineup, Jeff McNeil is starting at designated hitter, while Ronny Mauricio is getting the nod at the hot corner.
