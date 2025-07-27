Martin Maldonado News: Hitting bench Sunday

Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Maldonado and Elias Diaz have now alternated turns behind the plate over the last six games, with both backstops drawing three starts apiece. Neither backstop has been able to get much going offensively this season, with Maldonado producing a .560 OPS in 157 plate appearances and Diaz generating a .576 OPS over 218 plate appearances.