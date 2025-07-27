Masataka Yoshida News: Starting against RHP again

Yoshida will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The left-handed-hitting Yoshida will make his second straight start against a right-handed pitching, and he could begin to find himself in the lineup on a more frequent basis with the recent move of Marcelo Mayer (wrist) to the injured list having indirectly relieved the Red Sox's logjam in the outfield and at DH. With Mayer on the shelf, Ceddanne Rafaela is likely to see more playing time in the middle infield, which opens up the DH spot for Yoshida and regular roles in the outfield for Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Roman Anthony.