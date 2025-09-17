The rookie right-hander gave up a run in the first inning before serving up a solo homer to Rob Refsnyder in the second. While he managed to avoid further damage, Barnett has now surrendered 14 runs in just 16.2 innings since his call-up, struggling to find consistency at the major-league level to the tune of a 7.56 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across four starts. The 24-year-old has only tallied more than four innings once in those four outings. Barnett is slated to face the Astros in his next scheduled start.