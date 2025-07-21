Mason Fluharty News: Back in big-league bullpen

The Blue Jays recalled Fluharty from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Fluharty was sent down earlier this month following a rough stretch that saw him surrender 13 runs (12 earned) over his last 7.1 innings. The lefty seemed to right the ship at Buffalo, allowing one run with an 8:2 K:BB in 4.2 frames. Fluharty will give manager John Schneider a third southpaw in the bullpen ahead of a big series against the Yankees.