Mason Miller News: Earns 16th save

Miller picked up the save Monday, allowing just one hit while striking out one over an inning against the Rays.

Miller needed just eight pitches, six of them strikes, to finish off the Rays and earn his 16th save of the season. The 26-year-old's 4.70 ERA isn't pretty, but the closer's strikeout numbers remain among the best of the game. After picking up his 50th strikeout of the season Monday, his K/9 is up to 14.7, the third-best mark in MLB amongst relievers with at least 30 innings pitched.