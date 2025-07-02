Menu
Mason Miller News: Locks down another save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 5:28am

Miller earned the save Tuesday against the Rays, allowing a walk and no hits while striking out two in a scoreless frame.

Miller had another dominant outing to pick up his second save in as many days against the Rays. He opened with a 102 MPH fastball to punch out Brandon Lowe and ended the game with back-to-back sliders to retire Josh Lowe. Miller has now converted three straight saves and has four consecutive scoreless outings since his last blown save June 19.

Mason Miller
Sacramento Athletics
