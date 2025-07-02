Mason Miller News: Locks down another save
Miller earned the save Tuesday against the Rays, allowing a walk and no hits while striking out two in a scoreless frame.
Miller had another dominant outing to pick up his second save in as many days against the Rays. He opened with a 102 MPH fastball to punch out Brandon Lowe and ended the game with back-to-back sliders to retire Josh Lowe. Miller has now converted three straight saves and has four consecutive scoreless outings since his last blown save June 19.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now