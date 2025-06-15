Mason Miller News: Notches 14th save

Miller collected the save in Sunday's 3-2 win against the Royals, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The flamethrowing righty worked around a leadoff infield single by Drew Waters to smoothly lock down the win on 12 pitches. This was a welcome sight for Miller after he conceded three runs in a non-save situation against Kansas City on Friday. Through 25.1 total frames, the Athletics closer has pitched to a 5.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB while going 14-for-16 in save opportunities.