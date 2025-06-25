Mason Miller News: Notches 15th save

Miller earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Tigers, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Miller made quick work of the heart of Detroit's batting order Wednesday, striking out Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson en route to his 15th save this season. It's been an up-and-down season thus far for Miller, though he's been sharp recently, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out eight in his last five appearances (5.1 innings). Overall, Miller sports a 4.85 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 49 strikeouts across 29.2 innings this year.