Mason Montgomery News: Mediocre start to season

Montgomery allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two Thursday against the Royals.

Montgomery has pitched in some high-leverage spots for the Rays early on this season. He's entered contests in the seventh inning or later with a run differential of two or less in six of his 11 appearances, and he's recorded three holds. His surface results have been mediocre as he's allowed an earned run in four of his outings, though he does have an impressive 15:4 K:BB.