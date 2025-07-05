Mason Thompson News: Back from injured list

The Nationals reinstated Thompson (elbow) from the injured list Saturday.

Thompson has spent the entire season working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in March 2024. He gave up six earned runs over eight frames during his rehab assignment, though he went unscored upon in 1.1 innings at Triple-A Rochester. Now fully healthy, he'll replace Zach Brzykcy in Washington's bullpen and take Derek Law's (forearm) place on the 40-man.