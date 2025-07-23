Menu
Masyn Winn News: Playing through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 7:37am

Winn revealed after Tuesday's loss to the Rockies that he received an injection for a nagging knee injury prior to the All-Star break, Fanduel Sports Network Midwest reports.

Winn said of the injection that "I don't really think it did anything" and that his knee is "jacked up right now." However, Winn is receiving daily treatment and plans to continue playing through the issue. It's not clear when exactly Winn's knee began bothering him, but he's 10-for-21 in the first five games of the second half, so it doesn't seem to be greatly hindering him at the plate.

