Matt Chapman Injury: Expects to miss more than minimum

Chapman (hand) expects to miss more than the minimum 10 days while on the injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after injuring his right hand while diving back into first base Sunday. The third baseman underwent an MRI on Monday, which showed sprained ligaments in his hand. Chapman said Tuesday that he hopes to return to action by the end of the first half of the season, meaning prior to the All-Star break beginning July 14. It's a tough break for the 32-year-old, who had recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .395 with three home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases over that stretch.