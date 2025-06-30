Menu
Matt Chapman Injury: Eyeing mid-July return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 8:41am

Chapman (hand) is hoping to be activated from the 10-day injured list for the July 11-to-13 series against the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.

Chapman has progressed to hitting off a tee and throwing as he recovers from a right hand sprain. He's already missed three weeks of action, and while his rehab is coming along, Chapman has a few more items on his checklist before he can be activated. With Casey Schmitt (wrist) also banged up, the Giants have been using Christian Koss at third base of late.

