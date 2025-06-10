Matt Chapman Injury: Lands on injured list
The Giants placed Chapman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right hand inflammation, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman had X-rays come back negative after suffering the hand injury Sunday against Atlanta, but the inflammation will still sideline him for at least the next week and a half. The veteran third baseman will be eligible to be reinstated June 19. Casey Schmitt is likely to step in at third base for San Francisco in the meantime.
