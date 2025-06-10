Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Matt Chapman headshot

Matt Chapman Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

The Giants placed Chapman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right hand inflammation, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman had X-rays come back negative after suffering the hand injury Sunday against Atlanta, but the inflammation will still sideline him for at least the next week and a half. The veteran third baseman will be eligible to be reinstated June 19. Casey Schmitt is likely to step in at third base for San Francisco in the meantime.

Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now