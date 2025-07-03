Matt Chapman Injury: Nearing return
Chapman (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Sacramento on Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman took batting practice off a high-velocity machine prior to Thursday's game and felt no pain in his hand. If all goes according to plan, he hopes to return during the Giants' weekend series against the A's, though that is not a certainty.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now