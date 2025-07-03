Menu
Matt Chapman Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Chapman (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Sacramento on Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman took batting practice off a high-velocity machine prior to Thursday's game and felt no pain in his hand. If all goes according to plan, he hopes to return during the Giants' weekend series against the A's, though that is not a certainty.

San Francisco Giants
